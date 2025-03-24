FBI investigating after multiple incendiary devices found at Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas

Multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers located the "suspicious devices" after responding to a Tesla dealership on U.S. Route 183 just after 8 a.m. local time and called the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad to investigate, police said in a statement.

The devices were determined to be incendiary and were "taken into police custody without incident," officials said.

FILE - A Tesla level 3 charging station is seen on March 19, 2025, in Woodstock, Ga. AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

The FBI said on Monday that a task force to address the incidents targeting Teslas has been established.

"The FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people. Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism like the recent Tesla attacks will be pursued with the full force of the law," the FBI said in a statement to ABC News.

Austin police said it is an ongoing investigation, and had no further information to release at this time.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in this investigation, according to a spokesperson for the agency, with the FBI leading the efforts.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Las Vegas; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

The bureau has received reports of 48 instances where Tesla dealerships, cars and charging stations have been targeted, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The FBI said on Friday evening that incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.

"These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night," the FBI said in the public service announcement. "Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes."

The FBI urged the public to be vigilant and to look out for suspicious activity in areas around Tesla dealerships.

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report