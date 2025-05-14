Tesla driver convicted in SoCal attacks is assaulted by inmates in Hawaii after arrest for road rage

HONOLULU -- A Tesla driver convicted of attacking motorists' vehicles with a pipe in Los Angeles County was assaulted by inmates in a Hawaii prison facility after being arrested again for allegedly assaulting two women during a road rage incident in Honolulu, authorities said.

The incident at the prison occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

"Nathaniel Radimak was allegedly assaulted by other inmates in a housing unit at the Halawa Correctional Facility," public information officer Rosemarie Bernardo said in a statement. "He sustained injuries to his face and torso and was taken to a local hospital for treatment."

Additional information could not be provided because the matter is under investigation, the statement said.

A photo obtained by Honolulu's KITV showed Radimak sitting in a wheelchair with bruises on his face.

Radimak's recent arrest comes less than a year after Nathaniel Radimak was released from prison for the Southern California road attacks.

Honolulu police arrested him on May 8, a day after what police described as a road rage incident. A woman, 18, was parking her vehicle downtown on May 7 when she saw a gray Tesla speeding past, police said.

The woman and the Tesla driver "exchanged words" before he got out of the Tesla and assaulted the woman and her mother, 35, who was a passenger, police said. The Tesla driver then fled.

Police said the gray 2022 Tesla had Oregon license plates.

Radimak, 38, was located in Waikiki on May 8 and arrested on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and assault.

It was not clear Friday if Radimak had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

In 2023, California Highway Patrol arrested Radimak in connection with other assaults he was accused of committing while driving a Tesla Model X. The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was shared publicly.