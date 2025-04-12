Tesla driver, passenger killed in Fullerton crash involving OCTA bus

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla driver and his female passenger were killed Saturday morning when the driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck and an Orange County Transit Authority bus in Fullerton, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:48 a.m. near the intersection of E. Orangethorpe Avenue and S. State College Boulevard.

According to the Fullerton Police Department, the white Tesla was heading westbound on Orangethorpe Avenue when the driver ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a gray Toyota pickup truck then collided with the OCTA bus.

The crash was captured on surveillance video from a nearby gas station.

Fullerton paramedics transported the Tesla driver to a local trauma center where he later died. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Toyota and the OCTA bus stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Five passengers riding the bus suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police aren't sure if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at 714-738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit the Orange County Crime Stoppers website.