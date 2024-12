Thai Cuisine Takes Center Stage in LA

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana of Thailand and legendary chef Wolfgang Puck team up to bring the world a taste of authentic Thai cuisine! Witness the preparation of royal dishes like Mee Krob and Massaman Chicken Curry, celebrating Thailand's culinary heritage and the prestigious Thai SELECT certification.

Learn more at www.thaiselect.com.