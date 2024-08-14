Thieves shatter glass entrances to 3 Anaheim Hills businesses during overnight break-ins

Three business in an Anaheim Hills shopping center were burglarized, including Sunbliss Cafe, just the latest in a string of recent break-ins.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A surveillance camera from inside Sunbliss Café in Anaheim Hills captured thieves shattering the front door of the business just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday using what appears to be a saw gun.

"They're professionals. I've never seen gadgets like this before," said owner Taniya Ahmed.

The masked suspects aimed for the cash register before getting away within minutes with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

"Never has anything like this happened before but we've understood that this is occurring consistently in the community," Ahmed said.

Sarah Neppl, Sunbliss operations manager, added that she was a bit shaken up but also grateful to the community.

"Our regular customers have been super supportive and just providing reassurance and feedback."

The cafe is one of three businesses that were hit by burglars in the shopping center near Weir Canyon Road and Serrano Avenue. The suspects broke the glass to the entrance at each of them.

It affects us deeply - in our hearts and in the cash drawer," said Ahmed.

Sunbliss called the break-in unfortunate but won't this incident stop them from serving the community.

"We wanted to open actually as soon as we saw because we had our customers come up right away, but obviously we want to make sure that everything is was safe before we allowed our customers to come in," said Neppl.

Ahmed said there is no time to get emotional about the situation.

"You see a text, you put clothes on, you run out the door and get here; answer the questions and just move on," Ahmed said. "As a business owner, there's no time... there truly is no time to react or feel. You just got to get to the task, sweep up the mess and get the doors open for customers."

Anaheim police are investigating the burglaries.

In the meantime, Sunbliss is turning this terrible situation into something positive. They're holding a door buster deal until their door is replaced.