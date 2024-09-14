Thieves steal half a million dollars worth of belongings from LA home, victim says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles homeowner says his sense of safety is shattered after thieves broke into his home and ransacked the place.

The thieves stole belongings that the victim says is worth half a million dollars. The theft happened this week in the Benedict Canyon area in the middle of the day while the victims were gone.

Video shows the crooks leaving with bags of stolen goods. Items stolen include a wedding ring - a family heirloom - that the victim gave to his wife.

The victim says the intruders managed get inside his home without tripping the alarm. He says his neighborhood provides security patrols, but the burglars still managed to pull up in a Porsche and ransack his home.

Donna Perris lives across the street and says she saw the unassuming Porsche when she was out with her dogs.

Perris says neighbors actively watch out for each other. Neighbors say they are now considering what other safety measures they can use to protect themselves and each other.

The victim lives in a neighborhood in the Los Angeles Police Department's West Division, where burglaries are down 10% since early August, according to the agency's crime statistics

LAPD says the burglary in under investigation.