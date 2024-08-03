'It makes me feel angry and powerless:' Pasadena family's home targeted by arsonist and thieves

A family in Pasadena who lost their home when a homeless man broke in and started a fire is dealing with another nightmare - thieves taking what little they have left.

A family in Pasadena who lost their home when a homeless man broke in and started a fire is dealing with another nightmare - thieves taking what little they have left.

A family in Pasadena who lost their home when a homeless man broke in and started a fire is dealing with another nightmare - thieves taking what little they have left.

A family in Pasadena who lost their home when a homeless man broke in and started a fire is dealing with another nightmare - thieves taking what little they have left.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Pasadena who lost their home when a homeless man broke in and started a fire is dealing with another nightmare - thieves taking what little they have left.

According to the family, someone targeted the charred home on East Orange Grove Boulevard near North Lake Avenue on Thursday. They had gone back to salvage some belongings and noticed items were missing.

"Somebody was here, stealing items that are not even important to them at all," said Nassan Majano. "It makes me feel extremely angry and powerless. There's absolutely nothing I can do about it. I just got to ... take it, suck it in and continue living, and just hope that things will get better."

The thieves remain at large.

"It's devastating to see not only the articles out here, but just seeing my house just burned to ashes and to see that we don't have a home anymore," said Nassan Majano.

The family wasn't home during the fire on Wednesday. According to police, the homeless man confessed to setting the blaze.

"Broke into the home, started the fire, started to casually walk away," said Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian. "We immediately arrested him."

The man, who wasn't identified, is facing three charges, including arson and residential burglary. He's being held on $250,000 bail. Police said despite confessing to setting the fire, there's no clear motive why it was done.

"I have compassion for the homeless, probably they need it more than we do," said Mitzi Majano. "But it just made me realize how much need is needed in the community, you know, to help these people. I don't even feel bad feelings against the person that came to do this to our house and our pet."

Meanwhile, the family is simply trying to pick up the pieces and move on. They're even mourning the loss of their beloved cat.

"I'd rather have nothing. I'd rather have nothing but Oreo. Her name was Oreo," said Mitzi Majano.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact police.