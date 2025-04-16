Thousands of dollars worth of props stolen from dance team hours before competition in DTLA

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- For the dancers at Define Dance Space in Riverside, the phrase "the show must go on" became more than just a saying -- it became their reality.

Just hours before taking the stage at a weekend competition, the studio's students learned their carefully crafted props, essential to their routine, had been stolen.

Co-owners Raven Gantt and Megan Jenkins said the truck carrying the props was taken from a hotel parking lot in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The crew had packed the U-Haul the night before after a final rehearsal.

"We rent a U-Haul for every competition," said Gantt. "So, usually spend Thursday night rehearsing at the studio, our parents all help and they pack up the U-haul with all of our props."

A police report has been filed with the Los Angeles Police Department and surveillance video from the hotel shows two people taking the truck. No other suspect information was available.

The missing items include stadium steps, platforms, walls and railings, all custom-built by a former student's father and used in performances for several years.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help replace the stolen props.

"We approximate the cost of those props between actual purchasing cost and labor plus inflation over the years is roughly $15,000, and that is a low estimate," said Jenkins.

Despite the missing sets, they took the stage as planned, reworking their performance on the fly. And while the show went on, the difference was clear.

"You miss out on levels and layering and depth that gets created by having different heights and different imagery that you're creating," said Jenkins.

With heart and hustle, the dancers still managed to put on a show without their props.

"For them to get up there and still compete without their props this weekend was really impressive," said Gantt. "We worked really hard...and it goes to show how hard we worked in the studio all season long."

With three weeks left before their next competition, the dance studio hopes they will receive enough funding in time to rebuild their props.