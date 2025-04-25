TIME Magazine celebrates its 100 most influential people of 2025 with gala in New York City

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir was among the icons to make the list.

NEW YORK CITY -- It was a star-studded night in New York City as TIME Magazine celebrated its 100 most influential people of 2025.

On the list were artists, innovators, trailblazers and changemakers like Snoop Dogg, Demi Moore, Mark Zuckerberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Simone Biles.

All of them were recognized for having a profound impact on our world.

Also making TIME100's Most Influential People of 2025 was someone everyone at ABC knows very well: "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir. He's one of the icon honorees.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo spoke to him on the red carpet at the annual gala in Columbus Circle about what he would tell himself as a teenager.

"I think at 13 I probably couldn't put words to the fact that I wanted get out there and see the world -- that there was something beyond the backyard, the playground, but that hunger, that appetite and the people that answered the letters and the calls of the local station, and let me in... I'm grateful to them," Muir said.

This year's "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" special will air in primetime on ABC. Watch it Sunday, May 4 at 10 p.m. EDT and catch it streaming the next day on Hulu.