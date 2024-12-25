Timothee Chalamet embodies heart, soul of legendary musician Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie "A Complete Unknown" tells us the story of a particular time in history for acclaimed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The film tells the story of how Dylan went from a talented teenager with next to nothing...to becoming quite something in music... one of the biggest stars of his time.

Timothee Chalamet transforms into Dylan on screen... That's actually him singing and playing the guitar, some 40 songs in this film. Chalamet studied for years to take on this role.

The young actor told us what he sees when watching vintage Dylan video.

"I see an artist who's pursuing the path that he sees in front of him instinctually. That's not taking no for an answer, that won't be bullied into what he doesn't want to do and perseveres through that vision even through boos, even through uproar, even though perhaps those who support him feeling let down and following that vision through," said Chalamet.

Elle Fanning plays a character based on one of Dylan's early girlfriends, before all the fame.

"She's kind of the eyes for the audience in a lot of ways because she's, excuse me, but kind of the only kind of normal person there, you know?" said Fanning. "She is not a part of the circus."

Monica Barbaro plays folk music icon Joan Baez and was thrilled to have what she calls an emotional conversation with the singer.

"It was kind of mind-blowing," said Barbaro. "I think for anyone who's a fan of her work, which I became a huge fan of her work, that's just unreal. The opportunity to get to speak to Joan is just, like, life changing."

Edward Norton, who plays folk legend Pete Seeger in the film, credits director James Mangold for doing something different here.

"It's not an experience of plot of a biopic with many chapters across a life," said Norton. "It really, you know, he created this feeling of dropping through that intensive period."

"A Complete Unknown" is new to theaters Christmas Day.

