'Tis the season! ABC releases holiday programming

Now that it's November, it's all about the holiday season and ABC is ready to get you into the spirit with a plethora of programming to bring viewers that holiday cheer.

It all kicks off the day before Thanksgiving with "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20." This two-hour event marks the 60th anniversary of the Walt Disney classic and includes rarely seen footage, photos and stories. Then Thanksgiving Day, "The Wonderful World of Disney presents Mary Poppins."

"The Wonderful World of Disney" will also air Walt Disney World's Holiday Spectacular, "The Lion King," "The Lion King," "The Santa Clause and "Home Alone" throughout the month of December.

There will also be another season of "The Great Christmas Light Fight," kicking off December 5, showing off the most spectacular holiday decoration displays across the country.

Your favorite ABC shows will also have special holiday themed episodes, including "AFV," "Abbott Elementary," "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "Press Your Luck," "Shark Tank" and "Celebrity Family Feud."

Need some holiday music to get you ready? ABC will air "CMA Country Christmas" on December 3 and "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024" on December 18.

Christmas Day will belong to the NBA, with ABC airing all five scheduled games.

New Year's Eve, as always, belongs to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" and on New Year's Day, you can watch the "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony".

The full holiday schedule is below:

WEDNESDAY, NOV 27

9:00-11:00 p.m. EST - "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20"

ABC News Studios presents a two-hour documentary event, "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20," commemorating the 60th anniversary of what is long considered Walt Disney's crowning motion picture masterpiece, "Mary Poppins." Chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film's living legends, this diamond anniversary presentation promises to be a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, the irresistible songs, and the iconic character who touched the world.

THURSDAY, NOV 28

8:00-11:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "Mary Poppins"

"Practically Perfect In Every Way" Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children. With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a "Jolly Holiday."

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

7:00-8:01 p.m. EST - "AFV's Wreck the Halls: 35 Years of Holiday Hijinks" (3509)

It's a holiday extravaganza as "AFV" brings viewers the funniest clips from its 35-year journey! Join for hilarious segments like kids on the naughty list, Christmas klutzes, and those hilariously fed up with the festivities.

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

This ABC holiday season staple returns for its ninth year with a sparkling spectacle of all-new musical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The primetime special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45.

MONDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: "Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick and Lil Jon"

Celebrity contestants spin to win for charity on this special holiday episode with Chance the Rapper (SocialWorks), Dionne Warwick (North Jersey Community Research Initiative) and Lil Jon (Open Paths Counseling Center). Pat Sajak and Vanna White host.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EST - Press Your Luck: "Holiday Extravaganza III" (613)

It's the most magical time of the year as host Elizabeth Banks ushers in the holiday season filled with big bucks, festive prizes and a very naughty WHAMMY!

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST - "CMA Country Christmas"

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 15th annual "CMA Country Christmas" will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from country music's biggest stars.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EST - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin-Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

*One-hour "Abbott Elementary" Special Holiday Event

8:00-8:31 p.m. EST - Abbott Elementary "Winter Show" (407)

Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary's first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob's brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.

8:31-9:02 p.m. EST - Abbott Elementary: "Winter Break" (408)

Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.

9:02-10:02 p.m. EST - Celebrity Family Feud: "Shaquille O'Neal vs. Sherri Shepherd" (1010)

Hosted by Steve Harvey, this special holiday episode filled with holiday cheer, features teams led by Shaquille O'Neal and Sherri Shepherd as they battle it out to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities.

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1203" (1203) (Season Premiere)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the season 12 premiere! The Campbell, Connors, Foy and Hughes families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted Light Fight trophy as Carter Oosterhouse judges these over-the-top displays.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1202" (1202) (Season Premiere)

Judge Taniya Nayak continues the holiday festivities as the Masone, Cook, Rezendes and Joules-Cornetti families battle for the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy on an all-new episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

8:31-11:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "The Lion King" (2019)

A young lion prince, Simba, is exiled from his kingdom following the ultimate betrayal and family tragedy. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

8:00-8:30 p.m. EST - "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

It's the first holiday season since the gates reopened, and Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa's "first Christmas in forever."



8:30-9:00 p.m. EST - "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

Pixar Animation Studios' special for television, "Toy Story That Time Forgot," features your favorite characters from the "Toy Story" films. During a post-Christmas play date, the "Toy Story" gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turns out to be dangerously delusional. It's all up to Trixie the Triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie's room in this "Toy Story That Time Forgot."

9:00-9:30 p.m. EST - "Disney Prep & Landing"

An elf named Wayne and his idealistic partner, Lanny, encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide the reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?

9:30-10:00 p.m. EST - "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice"

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid!

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1204" (1204)

The tree-mendous Christmas decor competition heats up as the Laakso, McCarty-Williams, Hetherington and Kittell families put their creative skills to the test to win the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy, with Taniya Nayak judging.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1201" (1201)

The holly jolly celebration continues as the Richards, Kraklow, Clark and Bell families face off in competition for the most spectacular holiday displays in hopes of earning the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy, as Carter Oosterhouse judges.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

8:00-9:01 p.m. EST - Shark Tank: "1610" (1610)

The Tank is transformed into a winter wonderland, and entrepreneurs present Sharks with business opportunities that celebrate the magic of the holiday season.

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

7:00-11:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "The Sound of Music"

Celebrate the Oscar-winning beloved classic, "The Sound of Music," when the Rodgers & Hammerstein cinematic treasure returns to ABC this holiday season. Starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, the heartwarming film features fan-favorite songs including "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "The Lonely Goatherd" and "The Sound of Music."

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST - "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024"

"iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024" returns to heat up the holiday season with exclusive performances from the year's top artists playing their hit songs for fans from across the country.

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

8:00-9:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1205" (1205) (Season Finale)

Who is the merriest and brightest of all? In this festive holiday decor competition, Carter Oosterhouse judges displays created by the Wright, Mach, Artz and MacGregor family, all vying for the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Great Christmas Light Fight: "1206" (1206) (Season Finale)

In the final showdown of the season, the Blasko, Slankard, Buchanan and Clinkscales families share their versions of winter wonderlands with judge Taniya Nayak in hopes of winning the $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy.

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "The Santa Clause"

Scott Calvin is a divorced father whose strained relationship with his son, Charlie, begins to mend only after a bizarre twist of fate transforms him into the new Santa.

TUESDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "Home Alone"

Accidentally left behind when his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, 8-year-old Kevin McCallister gets busy decorating the house for the holidays. But he's not decking the halls with tinsel and holly.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST / 9:00-11:00 a.m. CST / 5:00-7:00 a.m. MST/PST - "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade"

Disney's annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with its traditional parade, endearing stories, and magical celebrity performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The holiday special is executive produced by Disney Yellow Shoes Studio along with EverWonder Studio and Film 45.

12:00 p.m. EST - NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

From Madison Square Garden, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in what will be the French sensation's first Christmas game.

2:30 p.m. EST - NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doni host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.

5:00 p.m. EST - NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

The reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid.

7:30 p.m. EST - "NBA Countdown Presented by Papa Johns"

A special edition of ABC's "NBA Countdown" will air prior to the Warriors vs. Lakers game.

8:00 p.m. EST - NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

10:30 p.m. EST - NBA Christmas Special Presented by State Farm: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

ABC's NBA Christmas coverage culminates as the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Joki.

THURSDAY, DEC. 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. EST - "The Year: 2024"

Hosted by "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts, "The Year" franchise celebrates its 14th year looking back at the most memorable and iconic moments of 2024, and the best of what's to come in 2025. From major news events and pop-culture stories in the news to the breakout stars, heroes and changemakers who dominated headlines and social media, "The Year: 2024" has it all.

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

7:00-9:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "Frozen"

Fearless optimist Anna sets off on an epic journey-teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer, Sven-to find her sister Elsa whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

9:00-11:00 p.m. EST - The Wonderful World of Disney Presents "Frozen 2"

"Frozen 2" follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

TUESDAY, DEC. 31, 2024

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025"

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration will give viewers a glimpse of the festivities from around the globe. More information about co-hosts, performance lineup and additional locations will be announced soon.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1, 2025

8:00-11:00 p.m. EST - "2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony"

The three-hour special will feature must-see performances and appearances by Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Dionne Warwick, Kelly Clarkson, Zendaya, and more, promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration honoring this year's inductees for music's highest honor.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station