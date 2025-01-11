Kyren Lacy, top NFL draft prospect, wanted for negligent homicide after deadly crash

NFL hopeful Kyren Lacy, one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year's draft, is wanted for negligent homicide in connection with a deadly crash in Louisiana last month, state police announced Friday.

Louisiana State Police said they have issued an arrest warrant for Lacy, 24, of Thibodaux, for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Dec. 17.

Lacy, who played for Louisiana State University in the fall before declaring for the draft, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a 2023 Dodge Charger when he "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone" on Louisiana Highway 20, state police said in a press release.

The driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza traveling north swerved to avoid hitting the Dodge, only to cross the centerline and collide head-on with a 2017 Kia Sorento. A passenger in the Kia Sorento, identified by police as 78-year-old Herman Hall of Thibodaux, died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital, authorities said.

Lacy allegedly drove around the crash scene and fled south, "without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash," state police said.

In addition to negligent homicide, he is being sought for felony hit and run and reckless operation of a vehicle, police said.

"Troopers are in communication with Lacy and his legal representation to turn himself in," Louisiana State Police said in the release.

Lacy's agent said the athlete is "fully cooperating with the authorities."

"We strongly believe that the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation," the agent, Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, said in a statement.

Arceneaux added that the case is "being taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving it responsibly."

Lacy was a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers. Two days after the crash, on Dec. 19, he announced that he will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

The star prospect had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Lacy had 26 touchdown catches in his five seasons at LSU. He opted out of the Texas Bowl against Baylor to focus on preparation for the draft.