Torrance 7-Eleven store owner warns ATM skimmer incidents are on the rise

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- As the holiday season approaches, a Torrance 7-Eleven store owner is warning customers about the troubling trend of ATM skimmers. Over the past year, Aiden Daye has captured three incidents on surveillance video showing thieves installing skimmers onto the store's ATM to steal credit card information. The most recent incident happened on Monday.

"He looks around a little bit to make sure no one is watching and when he knows the coast is clear, puts his card back in his wallet, then pulls out the skimmer. And then he slides it right onto the top," Daye said.

The entire act took the thief less than 30 seconds to complete. The Torrance Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but Daye says skimmer devices are becoming more common.

"They basically have a little pinhole camera and a hole cut onto a piece of plastic that they then tape to the keypad, so it's facing the keypad. And the camera picks up everyone putting in their pins. And then usually there's a second device that will actually pull the number off your magnetic strip on your debit card," Daye said.

Daye said he hopes his warning will help customers stay more alert and inspect the ATM before using it.

"Personally when I go to an ATM, I always look around at my surroundings and make sure everything is clear," said customer Ivan Virgen.

"I'll like slide my hand above the keypad and if I feel anything that doesn't feel normal, which is usually a smooth surface, then I'll investigate it," Daye said.