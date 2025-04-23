Tortoise hatchlings to make public debut at Philadelphia Zoo after mother sets world record

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating the mother tortoise and her babies that set a world record.

The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos Tortoise made international headlines earlier this month when, at nearly 100 years old, she became the oldest first-time mom of her species.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo's oldest resident gives birth to 4 critically endangered tortoises

The hatchlings will make their public debut Wednesday.

It comes on the 93rd anniversary of their mother's arrival at the zoo.

The hatchlings will make their public debut Wednesday.

Her name is, appropriately, Mommy.

It's the first time the Philadelphia Zoo has welcomed Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise hatchlings in over 150 years.

Mommy has lived at Philadelphia Zoo for the past nine decades since April 1932 and is estimated to be 97 years old.

Abrazzo, the hatchlings' father, who was moved to the zoo in December 2020, is an estimated 96 years old, according to the zoo.

GMA contributed to this report.