SUV apparently explodes in parking lot near Van Nuys intersection

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An SUV apparently exploded and left debris scattered at a parking lot in Van Nuys on Thursday night.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near the busy intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman Way, according to authorities.

A Toyota vehicle was completely destroyed and small butane cannisters were seen in the debris in the aftermath of the explosion.

The incident happened in a Super King Market parking lot, near a Pollo Campero restaurant. Crime-scene tape cordoned off the area.

It's unclear what caused the explosion or if any injuries were reported. It seemed only one car was involved.