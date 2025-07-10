Trace Adkins calls his upcoming California concerts "a greatest hit show"

Trace Adkins opens up about his "greatest hit show" taking place all over California in Rancho Mirage, Cerritos, and Fresno.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KABC) -- "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" singer Trace Adkins teases his upcoming concerts taking place all over California.

While attending the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., the Grammy-nominated musician opened up to On The Red Carpet about his exciting cross-country tour, "A greatest hit show. That's what I do, you know. Um, I'll maybe sprinkle in a couple of new things, but not much. It's going to be stuff they've heard on the radio. Things they know me from. That's what they want to hear."

Speaking of what fans want to hear, he'll be making a total of three stops in California:

- Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage on October 4

- Cerritos Center For Performing Arts on October 5

- The Big Fresno Fair on October 10.

And of course, the country crooner took a moment to gush over the "Country Music Capital of the World," "This town just, you know, throws its arms open to all, everybody that wants to come."

Fans can purchase tickets for Adkins' Oct. 4 show on the Agua Caliente Casinos website.

Tickets for his Oct. 5 show at Cerritos Center For Performing Arts can be purchased here.

Adkin's Big Fresno Fair concert tickets are available here.