Trailer: Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate shine in 'Dying for Sex,' a podcast-inspired limited series

LOS ANGELES -- Inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan, FX's "Dying for Sex" is hilarious, sexy and unfiltered.

Kochan's story was originally shared on a Wondery podcast created with her best friend, Nikki Boyer. It goes like this:

"After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass) and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life. She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end."

The limited series also stars Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, with Rob Delaney and Sissy Spacek.

The official trailer, which was released Tuesday, reveals special guest star Marcello Hernandez. Other confirmed guest stars include Margaret Cho, Robby Hoffman and Paula Pell.

"Dying for Sex" is written and co-created by Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether, who also serve as executive producers along with Katherine Pope, Kathy Ciric, Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Jen Sargent, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart, Michelle Williams, Nikki Boyer, Shannon Murphy and Leslye Headland. It is produced by 20th Television.

All episodes of "Dying for Sex" begin streaming April 4 on Hulu.

