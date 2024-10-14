The train operator was killed, according to officials.

Operator killed, 23 others injured after train strikes fallen tree in New Jersey

One person is dead and 23 others are injured after a train accident Monday morning in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the New Jersey River Line Light Rail track near US 130 in Mansfield Township.

The train was traveling southbound from Trenton when it struck a tree just north of Roebling Station.

The train operator was killed, according to officials.

The train had 42 customers on board at the time of the incident. Of the passengers, 23 sustained non-life-threatening injuries, which are said to be mostly minor. The other 19 were accommodated by a bus.

A large piece of a tree could be seen under the front of the train.

People were also seen being removed from the scene on stretchers.

NJ Transit River Line is suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton. A substitute bus service is being provided.

Route 130 southbound between Burlington and Kinkora roads is also closed.

ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI spoke with people who live nearby, who said they say they've never seen anything like this.

"We've never heard of an accident since the beginning. We've been here for about 40 years and we never never heard of an accident with the River Line," a nearby neighbor said.

"We heard all the ambulance, the helicopters and we had to come down here to see and they told us that the River Line derailed, unfortunately, and some people may be hurt or possibly dead," said another neighbor. "So keep everyone in your prayers [ and ] let everyone be ok."

There is a staging area for the families of those injured at the River Front Motel.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and investigating.