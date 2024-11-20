This also applies to changing rooms and locker rooms, Johnson said.

Speaker Mike Johnson says transgender women won't be allowed to use women's restrooms in Capitol

House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the Capitol restroom policy, stating that transgender women will not be allowed to use women's facilities at the Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the Capitol restroom policy, stating that transgender women will not be allowed to use women's facilities at the Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the Capitol restroom policy, stating that transgender women will not be allowed to use women's facilities at the Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has weighed in on the Capitol restroom policy, stating that transgender women will not be allowed to use women's facilities at the Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said transgender women cannot use women's restrooms in the Capitol and House office buildings. This also applies to changing rooms and locker rooms, Johnson said.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings - such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms - are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," the statement said Wednesday.

Johnson continued, "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at a GOP press conference on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

McBride responded to Johnson Wednesday by saying, "I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

It's unclear what will happen with South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace's bill.

Mace said Tuesday that the bill she introduced to ban transgender women from using women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol was "absolutely" in response to Rep.-elect Sarah McBride entering Congress.

"Yes, and absolutely. And then some," Mace told reporters at the Capitol.

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., center, leaves a meeting of House Democrats on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

"I'm not going to stand for a man, you know, someone with a penis, in the women's locker room," she said.

In terms of how Johnson plans to enforce this policy is not entirely clear, but the speaker has "general control" of facilities, according to House rules.

After winning her election earlier this month to be Delaware's sole representative in the House, McBride will be the first openly trans member of Congress.

"This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn't distracted me over the last several days, as I've remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January," McBride said in a statement Wednesday.

In response to Mace, McBride has received support from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Democratic Women's Caucus.

"Instead of focusing on lowering costs and real solutions to improve the health and safety of women and families, Republicans are cruelly attacking our new Member to distract from their inability to govern. We won't stand for it," a post from the women's caucus read on X.

Jeffries said Republicans are bullying McBride.

"This incoming, small, House Republican Conference majority is beginning to transition to the new Congress by bullying a member of Congress," Jeffries said Tuesday. "This is what we're doing? This is the lesson that you've drawn from the election in November? This is your priority, that you want to bully a member of Congress, as opposed to welcoming her to join this body so that all of us can work together to get things done and deliver real results for the American people?"

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Isabella Murray and John Parkinson contributed to this report.