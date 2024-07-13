Transient arrested in Riverside after robbing elderly man with simulated gun, police say

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a simulated weapon as he forced the victim to walk to a nearby bank in Riverside.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A transient was arrested after allegedly robbing an elderly man near a park in Riverside and trying to force him to withdraw more money from the bank, police say.

The incident started around 3 p.m. on July 2 as the victim was leaving White Park. The suspect robbed the man, but then brandishing an object like a gun, demanded the victim go to the bank and get more money.

The incident, caught on surveillance video, shows the suspect holding the "simulated weapon" and walking with the victim to a nearby bank.

The suspect waited outside as the victim went in the bank, but instead of withdrawing funds, he asked for help, police say.

The suspect fled, but detectives were able to locate him on July 11.

Tyreez Daishon Marzette, 33, was arrested and booked for kidnapping to commit robbery, burglary and elder abuse. He was being held on $1 million bail.