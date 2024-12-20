Travel back in time and get lost in the 50s at this unique diner in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- There is a diner in Simi Valley that will take you back in time, where you can get lost in the 50s as you dig into good American food.

At Beeps Diner, you'll be surrounded by old records, knickknacks and the King of Rock & Roll.

Beeps Diner is open seven days a week and has a massive breakfast menu.

The location in Simi Valley has been open for eight years.

"We've just been blessed to have a lot of nice people in the neighborhood that know us and just appreciate them coming in," said co-owner Tim Rowley.

The chicken pot pie is highly recommended along with their bestselling avocado toast, deluxe nachos and country fried steak.

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with any number of freshly baked pies, their huge cinnamon roll or a shake.

"This place is amazing. Not only the food but the people," customer Joel Murillo said.

Beeps Diner also has a location in Van Nuys.

