REAL ID deadline is approaching. Here's what you need to know

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The deadline for the federal REAL ID is quickly approaching. Starting May 7, U.S. travelers over 18 will be required to present a REAL ID or another form of identification, such as a passport, to board domestic flights.

"After May 7, you're going to need a REAL ID compliance ID or driver's license to get through federal security like a TSA checkpoint at an airport," said Chris Orrock, an information officer for the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

The DMV said over 18.8 million Californians currently have their REAL ID. Without a REAL ID or passport, travelers won't be able to board domestic flights. Many travelers at the Long Beach Airport said the process was fast and easy.

"It took a few of those flyers coming in the mail but I just went and made an appointment at the DMV, brought all my paperwork. I think you need two, maybe three verifications of your address," said Long Beach resident Lisa Bonnici.

"It was pretty easy, I got it in Texas. I did get in when I lived in California and then I got it in Texas three years ago," said Texas resident Thao Le.

Applying for a REAL ID requires proof of identity, proof of California residency and a trip to the DMV.

"For a federal REAL ID a couple of documents are required. One form of identification like a passport, a birth certificate, something along those lines. To get a California Real ID, you have to show you're a real resident. So maybe that's a cable bill or electricity bill," Orrock said.

The DMV says if you don't have a REAL ID and you don't have any plans to travel, you can obtain one when you renew your expired driver's license or ID card.