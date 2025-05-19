Influencer Emilie Kiser's 3-year-old son dies following drowning incident

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Arizona police have confirmed a popular influencer's 3-year-old son died following a drowning incident on May 12.

The Chandler Police Department on Sunday confirmed that a child who had been hospitalized following a "drowning call on Ashley Drive on May 12" had died the afternoon of May 18, identifying the child as Trigg Kiser, the 3-year-old son of influencer Emilie Kiser, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 3.4 million followers on TikTok.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child's family and loved ones during this unimaginable time," the police department said in a statement, adding that the investigation remains open and is ongoing.

"Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed," police added.

According to Chandler police, authorities received a call on May 12 at about 7 p.m. regarding a drowning. When police responded to the scene, officers started CPR on a child "until firefighters got there and took over medical care."

Police said the child was later transported to a local hospital before being transferred in critical condition to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

ABC News has reached out to Phoenix Children's and Kiser for comment.