A look at immigration policies that have changed since President Donald Trump took office

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump wasn't shy about his immigration plans throughout his presidential campaign and that issue has created the biggest policy changes in the first two weeks of the new Trump administration.

The president immediately signed at least 10 immigration orders and actions that fulfill his campaign promises of mass deportations and increased border security.

Some of those actions have already led to changes, some face legal action and some may take weeks or years to take shape -- but virtually all of those actions have sparked fear among immigrant communities.

On Monday, as part of a deal to delay stiff new tariffs, Mexico's president agreed to deploy 10,000 additional troops to the border to help -- in part -- stop the flow of migrants.

It's just the latest example of how immigration remains right at the top of Trump's agenda.

Later in the afternoon, Defense Secretary Pet Hegseth made his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump has vowed to stop migrants from crossing into the United States.

Another member of the administration, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, was in New York last week to go along on an ICE raid.

It was one of many across the nation since Trump took office. In the final six days of the month, 5,843 people were arrested, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

That is an average of 973 per day.

The average immigration arrests during the Obama, Biden and first Trump administrations.

The Trump administration insists that they are focusing on violent criminals in their roundups, but a DEA agent told ABC News that it's possible others could be swept up in the operations.

In addition to the raids, military planes are now being used to deport undocumented workers and Marines have been deployed to Guantanamo Bay where a migrant detention center will be opened.

"We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people," Trump said. "Some of them so bad we don't even trust their countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back, so we're gonna send them out to Guantanamo."

Trump is also looking to change a number of long-standing immigration policies.

He wants to deny U.S. citizenship to American-born children of parents living in the country illegally.

He signed the Laken Riley Act into law which gives authorities more power to deport undocumented immigrants accused of non-violent crimes.

He also ended a long-standing policy of limiting migrant arrests in sensitive locations like schools or churches.

"We have to educate and empower our staffs to better understand what the nature, what is going on, what is within our legal confines, it's disturbing no doubt," said Father Eric Cruz with Catholic Charities for the Bronx.

