Trump to sign executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, senior administration officials told ABC News, fulfilling a promise that was at the center of his 2024 campaign.

The order will establish sweeping mandates on sex and sports policy and will direct federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, to interpret federal Title IX rules as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports categories, according to a White House document on the upcoming executive order obtained by ABC News.

The order, titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," sources said, will mandate immediate enforcement, including against schools and athletic associations that "deny women single-sex sports and single-sex locker rooms," according to the document, and will direct State attorneys general to identify best practices for enforcing the mandate.

The White House expects sports bodies like the NCAA to change their rules in accordance with the order once it is signed, according to a senior administration official.

"We're a national governing body and we follow federal law," NCAA President Charlie Baker told Republican senators at a hearing in December. "Clarity on this issue at the federal level would be very helpful."

Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday afternoon at a signing ceremony featuring athletes, coaches and advocates who have campaigned against transgender participation in women's sports, sources said. More than 60 attendees, including former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, will join the ceremony.

"We want to take actions to affirmatively protect women's sports," deputy assistant to the president and senior policy strategist May Mailman told ABC News, who said that the executive order is designed to further overturn Biden-era policies that required schools and athletic organizations to treat gender identity and sex as equivalent. She noted that a court ruling determined such requirements were not necessary, and that the president's executive order would explicitly ban them.

Trump's executive order will lead to increased discrimination and harassment, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This order could expose young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don't fit a narrow view of how they're supposed to dress or look," Robinson said. "Participating in sports is about learning the values of teamwork, dedication, and perseverance. And for so many students, sports are about finding somewhere to belong. We should want that for all kids not partisan policies that make life harder for them."

Mailman said the executive order's goal was "not to make sure that everybody conforms to their sex stereotype as they're playing sports" but to "protect women's sports," adding that options like co-ed categories would still be available.

If universities don't comply, the White House warned they could not only lose federal funding but also face legal action.

"If schools don't comply, it's not just that they're at risk of DOJ-based actions," Mailman said. "Title Nine has a private right of action component behind it, so if schools are violating the law, they're at risk of lawsuits from their female students, that is going to actually be more

than just taking away federal funding. These are multi-million dollar lawsuits."

The executive order also directs the Secretary of State to push for changes within the International Olympic Committee to maintain single-sex competition and the Department of Homeland Security to review visa policies to prevent transgender women from identifying as female, which would allow them to compete in women's sports, according to the document detailing the order.

The order is the most aggressive move yet by Trump to fulfill one of his central campaign promises regarding transgender athletes in women's sports.

Trump signed an executive order last week seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

The order would move to restrict medical institutions that receive federal funding from providing such care -- including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries -- calling on the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to "take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children."