Trump tariffs could make your cup of coffee more expensive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sweeping tariffs from the Trump administration could make your cup of coffee more expensive.

Marcus Wells, a barista at Float Coffee Shop in Hollywood, says the store's beans come from Central and South America - regions that are seeing 10% tariffs.

Wells says the tariffs will translate to a 10% increase to a cup of coffee.

Customers say these price hikes may shift their habits

"I will always support Float, but I'll certainly change my habits with other things," one customer said.

The U.S. is the second-largest importer of coffee, according to the Department of Agriculture. Wells says there is good reason for that.

"It can't really be grown in the United States. We don't have the climate for it outside of small parts of California and Hawaii," Wells said. "While the tariffs are being imposed to try to up the productions of goods in the United States, that's a good that we just simply cannot make in the United States."

Despite the tariffs, Andrew Sinclair, owner of Mad Lab Coffee in L.A., says his prices will stay the same.

"If you had to pay $9 for a cup of coffee I probably wouldn't see you every day, and I like seeing people ever day," Sinclair said. "So we're going to keep our prices the same."

Sinclair credits his longstanding partnerships with their growers in Colombia and Ethiopia for helping them through economic shifts.

"If you can afford a good cup of coffee go to your local coffee shop and grab a good cup of coffee," Sinclair said. "And if you can't afford it, please don't buy a cup of coffee and end up not being able to pay your rent. That's just not responsible."