Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China on first day in office

NEW YORK (AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.

In a pair of posts on his Truth Social site Monday evening, Trump wrote that, "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States."

He said the new tariffs would remain in place "until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! "

Trump also threatened to charge China an additional 10% tariff, "above any additional Tariffs" on all products entering the United States over concerns about drugs, including fentanyl.

It is unclear whether Trump will actually go through with the threats or if he is using them as a negotiating tactic before he takes office in the new year.