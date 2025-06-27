LIVE: Trump touts SCOTUS limiting nationwide injunctions on birthright citizenship order

President Donald Trump took a victory a lap on Friday after the Supreme Court limited nationwide injunctions issued by lower court judges against his executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.
"This was a big one, wasn't it?" Trump said as he walked into the White House briefing room.
While Trump celebrated the 6-3 court decision as a "monumental win," the justices did not weigh in on whether his executive order is constitutional and allowed legal challenges to continue.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.