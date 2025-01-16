Trump's inauguration: The full list of performers

Carrie Underwood, The Village People, and Rascal Flatts are among the music artists set to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration events.

In a statement, the committee handling the festivities boasted that "some of our nation's most iconic musicians will be participating in the inauguration celebrations."

"This monumental weekend will commemorate President Trump's historic victory and the 60th Presidential Inauguration with a celebration of music, unity, and patriotism, ushering in America's new Golden Age," the committee added.

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally

The Make America Great Again Victory Rally set for Sunday will feature performances from "Cowboy" singer Kid Rock; The Village People, best known for their hit song "Y.M.C.A."; "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus; Greenwood; and Liberty University's Praise Choir.

In a statement from original Village People member Victor Willis posted to the disco group's official Facebook page, Willis said performing during inauguration weekend is "not an endorsement" of Trump's policies "no matter what you say to the contrary."

"Having said that, we do support that we have a new president now and we should all wish him well until he gives us a reason not to," Willis said. "Let's give President Trump a chance, regardless of what you may have thought about him in the past."

Of Trump, Willis said, "He has brought a lot of joy to the American people with his use of Y.M.C.A. And you want Village People to push all that aside and not perform at his inauguration? NEGATIVE! We're doing the right thing by performing and keeping political views out of this. So, please stop pushing your political views onto Village People."

The swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony on Monday will feature country music superstar Carrie Underwood singing "America the Beautiful" and opera tenor Christopher Macchio singing the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Additionally, Lee Greenwood -- best known for the song "God Bless the U.S.A." -- will perform.

Underwood said in a statement, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

The Liberty Ball

The Village People will also perform at the Liberty Ball on Monday evening.

Joining them for the evening will be country singer Jason Aldean, known for songs like "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Try That in a Small Town," and another surprise musical guest who has yet to be announced.

The Commander-in-Chief Ball

The Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday evening is leaning into the country genre as well.

It will feature the musical group Rascal Flatts, known for songs like "What Hurts the Most" and "Life Is a Highway," as well as up-and-coming talent Parker McCollum.

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox said in an Instagram post on Jan. 14 that he's "so humbled and honored and grateful again to play the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States."

"It will be a night to remember!" he added.

The Starlight Ball

Taking the stage Monday evening at the Starlight Ball is singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, best known for songs like "Chariot" and "I Don't Want to Be."

