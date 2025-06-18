Trump's tariffs on China could affect cost of fireworks as Fourth of July approaches

As the Fourth of July approaches, the Trump administration's tariffs on China could result in an increase on the cost of fireworks this year.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the Trump administration's tariffs on China could result in an increase on the cost of fireworks this year.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the Trump administration's tariffs on China could result in an increase on the cost of fireworks this year.

As the Fourth of July approaches, the Trump administration's tariffs on China could result in an increase on the cost of fireworks this year.

As the Fourth of July approaches, President Donald Trump's tariffs on China could result in an increase on the cost of fireworks this year, experts say.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, U.S. fireworks companies rely almost entirely on China for products. In fact, 99% of the fireworks consumers find in U.S. stores are imported from China.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration placed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports. Last month, that was lowered to 30%, but even that revised amount could raise the amount that Americans will pay.

Many companies have seen their costs go up, from tariffs to shipping.

While some small businesses are wondering if they'll even be able to stay in business, others are trying to keep prices on fireworks unchanged for customers.

One saving grace for this year: Retailers usually order their fireworks from China a year in advance. Fireworks are produced in the fall and winter, then shipped to the U.S. well before the Fourth of July.

In California, the only fireworks that are legal in some areas have the "safe and sane" logo, issued by the California State Fire Marshal, on their packaging.

As a general rule, any fireworks designed to soar into the air are legal and violators could face possible fines or jail time.

"Safe and sane" fireworks are scheduled to go on sale in California on June 28.

One piece of advice from experts: Shop early this year. There are concerns that supply-chain issues could make finding fireworks more difficult.

Some companies are already sounding the alarm for potential price hikes and supply issues next year -- the 250th birthday of the United States.