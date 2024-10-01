1-month-old baby killed, 2 others seriously injured in California DUI crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- A 1-month-old baby is dead, following a head-on DUI crash in Tulare County, California.

California Highway Patrol was called to a two-car crash just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a Kia Optima, driven by 24-year-old Johnathon Reyes of Visalia, California, was driving west on Highway 198, when he attempted to pass a car in front of him.

Reyes entered the opposite lane, and collided with an oncoming Freightliner truck, as he attempted to reenter the westbound lane.

Reyes, a woman identified as 25-year-old Jessie Guerrero and a 1-month-old baby girl in the Kia were taken to a nearby hospital.

Both Reyes and Guerro suffered major injuries from the crash, and the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators determined Reyes was under the influence of alcohol, and was placed under arrest.

CHP officers say everyone involved in the crash appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, or were secured in a child restraint seat at the time of the crash.