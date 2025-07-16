Uber Eats drivers and taco stands targeted in recent string of LA robberies, police chief says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you drive for Uber Eats or run a taco stand in Los Angeles, you might want to be extra vigilant the next time you're working.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Uber Eats drivers are being robbed across the county.

During Tuesday's police commission meeting, Chief Jim McDonnell said there have been eight different incidents involving Uber Eats drivers reported this year.

He said they've also seen more taco stand robberies with five reported in the Wilshire, Hollywood and northeast L.A. areas. He said those taco stand robberies involve female suspects.

McDonnell said officers are pursuing leads and hope to make arrests soon. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.