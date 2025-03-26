Rideshare drivers to rally in downtown LA, calling for justice in 'massive wage theft scandal'

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rideshare drivers are expected to hold a rally in front of Los Angeles City Hall, asking to be "made whole in the settlement discussions in a massive wage theft scandal that robbed drivers of tens of billions of dollars."

Rallies are also planned at City Halls in San Francisco and San Diego.

The rallies come before a scheduled mediation session with Uber on March 31 in which "drivers are asking to be made whole in the settlement discussions in a massive wage theft scandal that robbed drivers of tens of billions of dollars collectively,'' organizers said.

People who drove for Uber or Lyft between 2016 and 2020 are eligible for the settlement.

City News Service contributed to this report.