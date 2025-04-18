UCLA international student detained at US-Mexico border, university confirms

A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, the university confirmed.

A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, the university confirmed.

A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, the university confirmed.

A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, the university confirmed.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A UCLA international graduate student has been detained at the U.S.-Mexico border, the university confirmed.

Protesters gathered on the campus Thursday to demand the release of the student, who was detained while trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

UCLA released a statement confirming the student is in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"The student remains in the custody of CBP and we are actively working to learn more information," UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications Mary Osako said in a statement. "Our international students are an essential part of our Bruin community, and we remain fully committed to supporting their ability to learn and thrive at UCLA."

The name of the student has not been released. It's unclear what led to the student being detained.

Earlier this month, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said that six current students and six former students participating in a training program have had their visas revoked by the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January that threatened to revoke the visas of students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests last spring amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. UCLA was the site of some of those demonstrations.

City News Service contributed to this report.