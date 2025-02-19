Protest held at UCLA in support of suspended pro-Palestinian student groups

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A protest was held on the UCLA campus Tuesday afternoon in support of pro-Palestinian student groups suspended by the university.

UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk last week announced Students for Justice in Palestine and Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine would be temporarily suspended.

In a message to the campus, Frenk wrote that members of the groups harassed UC Regent Jay Sures, a supporter of Israel, and his family outside his home during a protest. The message also said that protesters left red-colored handprints on the home and surrounded a vehicle, preventing a family member from leaving.

"The Office of Student Conduct is undertaking the standard process for addressing potential violations of UCLA's student group conduct code," Frenk's message said. "It is conducting an administrative review, and this suspension will remain in effect during the review. If these reports prove true as part of this review, disciplinary action may be taken."

The groups responded to Frenk and disputed his message.

"We reject Frenk's accusations that student protesters have committed violence against the UCLA community," the groups' statement on Instagram said.

About 100 people Tuesday gathered at Royce Hall and later made their way to Murphy Hall and around the campus.

Last year, UCLA was repeatedly roiled by protests and the university administration's handling of the situation.

At one point, a pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counterprotesters, with no immediate response from police, and dozens were then arrested as the camp was cleared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.