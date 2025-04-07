UFC fighter helps nab hit-and-run driver who rammed car into neighbor's home in Arizona

UFC fighter Henry Cejudo jumped into action to stop a driver from fleeing the scene after the suspect slammed a car into Cejudo's neighbor's home and assaulted one of the homeowners.

PHOENIX (KABC) -- UFC fighter Henry Cejudo is proving that he's not only a great fighter - but also a great neighbor.

The 38-year-old professional fighter recently helped stop a driver who crashed into his neighbor's home in Phoenix, Arizona.

Police say the driver tried to leave following the crash.

One of the homeowners confronted the driver, but the suspect assaulted him. The homeowner was seen in news footage from the scene bleeding from his head.

That's when the UFC fighter stepped in and chased down the suspect.

Cejudo posted video to his X account, describing his experience. He said he estimated that the suspect's car reached up to 80 mph in his neighborhood before the crash.

"When the guy got out, the guy tried to leave, and he ended up assaulting the owner. I don't know if these guys had guns, but once he hit my neighbor, I was like alright man, all in," Cejudo said in the X video. He added that the neighbor who was assaulted was in his 60s.

Cejudo added that he went after the suspect, "picked him up, dropped him, slapped him a little bit." His video showed authorities taking the suspect into custody.

The driver is now facing multiple charges.