Unclaimed $197M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Encino expires in 2 days

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly $200 million is about to vanish in a couple of days. That's when a winning ticket to a massive jackpot sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino will expire.

Last year two tickets sold at the Encino gas station hit the $395 million jackpot, but only one winner has come forward.

The California Lottery says they have no way of knowing who has that second ticket. That person has two options to claim their prize: They can bring the ticket with a claim form to a California Lottery office or mail both the form and the ticket to the Lottery headquarters in Sacramento.

The unclaimed prize valued at more than $197 million is set to expire Saturday, December 7.

The winning numbers are: 1, 26, 53, 66, 70, 13

If the owner does not come forward all unclaimed prize money will go to California public schools.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is $579 million. That prize will be announced Friday night.