United Airlines flight from LAX bound for China turns around after pilot forgets passport

A United Airlines flight that left Los Angeles bound for China Saturday had to turn around after the pilot realized they did not have their passport on them.

United flight 198 departed the Los Angeles International Airport Saturday at 2 p.m. and was headed to Shanghai.

Two hours into the flight, the plane had to turn around and divert to San Francisco after the pilot realized they did not have their passport for entry into China.

United provided meal vouchers and compensation to the more than 250 passengers on board, according to a statement.

A new crew took over the flight, which took off again a few hours later.

It eventually landed in China about six hours behind schedule.

