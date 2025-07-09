The LA Rams hosts WalkUnitedLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles hosted WalkUnitedLA on Sunday, July 20, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena.

This year's walk honored the six-month anniversary of the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires that occurred in January this year.

Proceeds from WalkUnitedLA benefited thousands of Los Angelenos by rebuilding and strengthening the community, helping students through college mentorship and resources, and securing affordable housing.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, were honorary chairs for this year's walk. Los Angeles cheerleaders and the mascot, Rampage, were also in attendance.

Attendees walked alongside others in the community for this family-friendly event, and there were fundraising incentives for those who participated.

The first 20 individuals who raised $500 received two passes to an exclusive Rams training camp VIP experience on Saturday, July 26, at Loyola Marymount University.

The top 10 individual fundraisers earned a photo opportunity with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on event day.

The top two fundraising teams earned a photo opportunity with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on event day. There were a maximum of 10 team members per photo with their professional photographer.

There were a Rams Kids Zone, food trucks, music, and much more.

Parking and registration opened at 6 a.m., and the program was open from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Runners were expected to begin around 9 a.m., and walkers 15 minutes after.

United Way of Greater LA has been helping Los Angelenos since 2007 in support of ending poverty and supporting individuals and communities in Los Angeles. Over the years, more than 130,000 people across Los Angeles County have raised more than $11 million.

