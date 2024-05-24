City shuts down unlicensed senior facility in Panorama City, relocates patients

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities transported multiple elderly patients to hospitals in the San Fernando Valley on Friday after shutting down what they described as an unlicensed senior care facility in Panorama City.

As many as two dozen patients were found at the facility just after 11 a.m. Friday.

City fire paramedics were initially called to the site for a minor reported injury. But upon arriving they discovered a situation that needed further investigation, what they believed to be a facility providing senior care without proper permits.

Additional city and county agencies, including police and social services, were called in to examine the facility, determine its licensing status and ownership. Officials said charges of elder abuse are a possibility.

At least 10 people were transported by ambulance to other hospitals in the area. Some of the other patients may need to find another care center on their own.

There were no serious injuries reported.