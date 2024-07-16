'UnPrisoned' Season 2 sees Kerry Washington and cast in their growth era

LOS ANGELES -- It's a new season and there's a whole lot of drama ahead on "UnPrisoned." The Onyx Collective series follows Paige, played by Kerry Washington, whose father, played by Delroy Lindo, moves in with her after being released from prison. In the season 1 finale, we saw him move out and into his own place. And season two continues the growth and evolution in their relationship.

On The Red Carpet spoke with "UnPrisoned" creator/writer Tracy McMillan and members of the cast ahead of the season two premiere.

"I would say this season is about how a family actually puts itself back together," McMillan said. "Edwin's been gone for 17 years. There's a lot of repair that needs to be done and there's a lot of willingness there. Everybody is well, mostly willing in the beginning, but there's a lot of things that we touched on in season one that we go deeper on in season two."

Jordyn McIntosh, who plays Little Paige, said she's having the most fun playing the mirror that Paige sometimes needs.

"In season one she was very angry. But now in season 2, I'd say she's learned how to focus and stay calm and, you know, vibe," McInTosh explained.

As part of their era of growth, Paige, Edwin and Paige's son Finn, played by Faly Rakotohavana see a self-proclaimed "radical healing coach," played hilariously by John Stamos.

"John Stamos is amazing. I love John," Rakotohavana revealed. "He's so much fun to work with and keeping a straight face was really, really hard for sure. But, you know, Delroy is doing it, so I have to do it!"

As far as moments to look forward to, McIntosh had this to say, "Episode five, the Fantasy Sequence episode. Oh, my God. The outfits. You guys are about to laugh. You guys are about to go, like, whaaaat!"

Having Washington and Lindo as fearless leaders on set has made the cast, including Marque Richardson, who plays Mal, step up their game.

"They are my Mount Rushmore of actors in terms of the business savvy and mastery, in terms of just like they are in terms of, you know, what they mean to us," said Richardson.

"This has been really exciting for me. I've been given an amazing opportunity, especially doing this alongside Kerry and Delroy, and they've been so helpful throughout the whole process and everything," Rakotohavana continued.

Season 2 of "UnPrisoned" streams Wednesday on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC Station.