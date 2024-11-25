Teen, stepfather went on a shoplifting spree together at Upland shopping center, police say

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen and his stepfather are accused of going on a shoplifting spree together at an Upland store over the weekend.

Police released surveillance video of the adult suspect.

According to the Upland Police Department, an officer was actively patrolling the Colonies Crossroads shopping center when a loss prevention officer flagged him down and pointed out the teen.

As police detained the teen suspect, the stepfather was spotted loading a large amount of clothes into a suitcase, according to authorities. Nearly $900 in merchandise was stolen from the store by the adult suspect, police said.

He tried to make his escape not knowing the police were right outside.

"In case you're wondering, at the time step-dad was exiting, he had no idea his step son was caught and with officers - he was on his own criminal mission," Upland police posted on X.

Officers quickly tackled the stepdad to the ground and later booked him into jail. Authorities said he was on parole and had warrants out for his arrest.

Police cited the teen and released him to his mother.

No further details were immediately available.