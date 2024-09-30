Upland police video shows arrest of man accused of drilling into box truck to steal gasoline

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- What police thought was a catalytic converter theft in Upland turned out to be something else.

Officers with the Upland Police Department received a report Sunday evening about a possible catalytic converter in the 800 block of N. Mountain Ave. The person who called police reported seeing a man underneath a box truck with power tools and "knew the truck didn't belong to him," police said.

When officers got to the scene, the suspect got into a white Kia and tried to flee.

But upon further investigation, police said the suspect wasn't attempting to steal a catalytic converter but instead drilled into the truck's gas tank and was siphoning gas.

Upland PD posted a video on Instagram, which shows aerial footage from the Ontario Police Department's helicopter, which assisted in the arrest.

You can see the suspect getting into the Kia as officers approach him.

The suspect was arrested for felony vandalism, felony vehicle tampering and a parole hold, police said. Investigators said he was out on parole for an assault in Los Angeles.

The suspect's vehicle has since been towed.

The incident remains under investigation.