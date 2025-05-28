Upway Los Angeles is hosting a bicycle block party in Redondo Beach

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Upway Los Angeles will be hosting a bicycle block party in Redondo Beach on Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Upway is teaming up with community nonprofits and local organizations to promote safe e-bike ridership and bicycle infrastructure in the South Bay.

The event will feature e-bike test rides, community tabling, and tours of the Upway Los Angeles facility, Metro K Line Marine Station, and the Redondo Beach Metro station.

Guests can expect a community bike ride with the rest of the attendees on the new Class II bike lanes.

Returning from the bike ride, block partygoers are welcomed to stay and mingle at Upway Los Angeles with other cyclists. Upway's e-bike experts will be available until 3 p.m. to facilitate test rides and set up purchasing appointments.

Local policymakers will share information about current bike infrastructure projects and recognize the City of Redondo Beach for its progress on building safer bike lanes. They will have chats about the future of safe cycling in the Los Angeles area and multimodal transportation opportunities.

The event will take place at 2400 Marine Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90278.

