US Congress members push back against Trump's new immigrant detention center visit policy

BELL GARDENS (KABC) -- Local leaders are speaking out on the recent ICE raids in Los Angeles County and a controversial policy that makes it harder for congress members to visit detention centers.

"ICE is terrorizing this community," said California Rep. Robert Garcia, who denounced the immigration raids in southeast L.A. County.

Outside Bell Gardens City Hall on Tuesday, with the mayors of Bell Gardens, Bell and immigrant rights activists, Representative Garcia said his oversight committee is launching an investigation into why the Trump administration is not allowing members of Congress to visit detention sites without prior notice.

"The law says that members of Congress can enter detention facilities with no prior warning. That is in the law. Kristi Noem and Donald Trump are saying we must give them 7 days' notice. That is not acceptable and we are demanding answers," Garcia said.

The group says immigration raids have happened mostly in southeast Los Angeles County, where in some cities, like Bell Gardens, Bell and South Gate, the Latino population is over 90%, many of whom are immigrants.

"We are not asking for special treatment. They help our neighborhoods to grow and thrive. We just want fairness, safety and a chance to live without fear. I care about this community. I stand with you and I will do everything to keep our families safe and supported," said Bell Mayor Ali Saleh.

"This is not about law enforcement. This is a political show. One that is unlawful, racist and deeply un-American," said Bell Gardens Mayor Jorgel Chavez.

Bell Gardens Chief of Police Paul Camacho told Eyewitness News that he's urging his officers to educate residents, explaining to them that police are not helping immigration agents in these raids -- they are there to serve and protect the community.