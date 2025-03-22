President Donald Trump revokes security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, according to a presidential memo.

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, according to a presidential memo.

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, according to a presidential memo.

President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearances for Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, according to a presidential memo.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump issued a memo on Friday evening that revoked the security clearances and access to classified information of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, as well as more than a dozen former Biden officials.

"I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information," the memorandum reads.

The list also includes Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Those named will no longer be able to access classified briefings or secure U.S. government facilities without an escort.

In 2021, President Joe Biden stripped Trump of having access to intelligence briefings.

The memo follows Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's stripping the clearances earlier this month.