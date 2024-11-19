Surgeon General report shows disparities in tobacco use in U.S.

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says over 500,000 people die from second-hand smoke related illness annually.

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says over 500,000 people die from second-hand smoke related illness annually.

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says over 500,000 people die from second-hand smoke related illness annually.

A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General says over 500,000 people die from second-hand smoke related illness annually.

The U.S. Surgeon General says the nation has made significant progress when it comes to reducing cigarette smoking and secondhand smoke.

Despite the strides made, a new report found that progress has not been equal for all communities.

Nearly 500,000 people continue to die annually from secondhand smoke-related illnesses.

According to the report, factors that influence tobacco-related disparities include, poverty, racism and access to healthcare.

Still, cigarette smoking in the United States has dropped by 70 percent since 1965. It also remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country.

The U.S. Surgeon General says driving down the appeal, addictiveness and availability of commercial tobacco products can further help the decline of cigarette smoking.