Using artificial sweeteners to cut calories? Fake sugar may make you more hungry, scientists say

Can using artificial sweeteners like sucralose be tricking your brain to eat more? Scientists are getting a clearer picture.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New research looks at your brain on fake sugar. About 40% of Americans regularly consume sugar substitutes, usually as a way to reduce calories or sugar intake. But could these empty calories be tricking your brain to eat more? Scientists are getting a clearer picture.

No Calories with all the taste, seems like the right choice.

"I do tend to lean towards the fake sugar," said Phoebe Morgan of Glendale.

Like many people, Morgan tries to watch her weight and limit her sugar intake, but new research shows choosing artificial sweeteners such as sucralose might be counter productive.

"When people consumed this non-caloric sweetener sucralose, the area in the brain called the hypothalamus that regulates appetite was activated more than when they consumed sugar," said Dr. Kathleen Page, a diabetes and obesity researcher at Keck School of Medicine of USC.

In her study, fake sugar registered as a sweet taste, but left the brain wanting more.

"This activation of the hypothalamus was linked to greater feelings of hunger," she said.

Scientists examined real-time brain scans and blood samples of those who either drank water, a drink sweetened with sucralose or a drink with sugar. No-calorie sweeteners appeared to confuse the brain.

"We think this mismatch between the brain's expectation for calories without the calories is leading to increases in hunger and potentially affecting eating behavior in the long term," said Page.

So should you drink real sugary beverages instead? Dr. Page says no. Her best advice is to get your sugar from nature.

"We should really be getting those nutrients that are supposed to be paired with sweetness, like in fruits and vegetables how they're found naturally," she said.

As for sweetening your teas and coffee, Page recommends consumers step down their flavoring habits to nothing if possible.

"So eliminate all the delicious stuff?" Morgan commented.

She always knew fake sugar might be too good to be true.

"I'll probably still use it just because I do think that cutting down sugar is still important. But you know, maybe I'll try to cut down on the fake sugar," she said.

Also in the study, researchers found those who carried the most excess weight reacted more strongly to the fake sugar, which they say may explain some of the discrepancies in the medical literature regarding artificial sweeteners and weight.