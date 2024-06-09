Vandalism suspect arrested after multiple Long Beach businesses and cars are damaged

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Several Long Beach businesses on Friday were dealing with the damage caused by a vandal who smashed their windows in a rampage that also damaged some vehicles in the area.

A suspect was arrested in the vandalism spree, which began happening shortly before midnight Thursday in the East Village area.

"Early this morning, officers responded to multiple reports of vandalism involving smashed windows to businesses and vehicles in the East Village area,'' the Long Beach Police Department said in a social media post Friday. "Officers and detectives swiftly worked to locate and identify the suspect. This afternoon, a possible suspect was located and is now in police custody.''

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.

The operators of RightMealz, a health-conscious restaurant located at 422 E. Fourth St., posted about the damage on Friday.

"Running a business certainly comes with its challenges and unpredictability. Each day brings its own set of hurdles to overcome. It was a leap of faith to start this venture, and today proved to be one of those difficult days,'' RightMealz posted on its Facebook page. "Waking up to find our business among the many vandalized in the downtown Long Beach art district was just disheartening.''