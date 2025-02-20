Vehicle crashes during struggle between carjacking suspect and Uber driver in West Covina

Surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a pole while a carjacking suspect and victim tussled in the driver's seat, West Covina police said.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a pole while a carjacking suspect and victim tussled in the driver's seat, West Covina police said.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a pole while a carjacking suspect and victim tussled in the driver's seat, West Covina police said.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a pole while a carjacking suspect and victim tussled in the driver's seat, West Covina police said.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a vehicle slamming into a pole while a carjacking suspect and an Uber driver tussled in the driver's seat, West Covina police said.

The victim told investigators that the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, asked for a ride. The Uber driver declined at first but then agreed to drop the suspect off at a nearby gas station.

"While placing the bike in the trunk, the suspect jumped into the driver's seat, and after a struggle, sped off with the victim on top of him," the West Covina Police Department said in the caption of the video released Wednesday. The agency did not indicate when the incident took place.

"The suspect threatened to crash if the victim didn't exit," police said.

The video shows the car speeding out of the parking lot, making a left turn and immediately crashing into the pole. The suspect then fled on foot.

West Covina police officers responded to the scene and conducted a search. The suspect was located and arrested at a nearby dealership, authorities said.

His identity was not released.

There was no report of any serious injury to the victim.